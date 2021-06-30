'Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first economy capital in the world': Mohammed bin Rashid tells Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) ''Economy has priority in the next stage, and we must mobilise all our creative minds and our exceptional efforts to catapult Dubai's economy to new heights," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during a meeting on Tuesday with the board of Directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where His Highness formed three entities - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai Chamber of International Trade.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed recently approved the new Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers as part of efforts to enhance their contributions to Dubai’s economy, raise the level of support provided to emerging business sectors and accelerate Dubai’s innovation journey. The move is also part of efforts to catalyse Dubai's economic transformation and further reinforce the city’s rise as a global business hub.

''Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities,'' His Highness added.

"The global economy has undergone a tremendous change.. Dubai has developed and made great leaps.. Today we are the global capital of economy," he further added. "Today, we are thinking about the next fifty years, and we are also thinking for future generations. This is a duty for all of us.'' Addressing members of chambers, H.H. said:'' My message to all is that the economy is our priority, and you are our partners. Together, we will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and solid economic future."

"Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first economy capital in the world," he concluded.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Juma Al Majid, Honorary Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Board will work to create a comprehensive unified strategy for Dubai Chambers, set key priorities and objectives, propose major initiatives to advance Dubai’s strategic economic development, and ensure streamlined coordination and integration between the three chambers.

The Board of Dubai Chambers seeks to accelerate the growth of the Dubai economy by promoting Dubai as a global business hub and attracting multinational companies. The Dubai Chamber of International Trade will represent and support the interests of local companies with international presence and international companies based in Dubai.

It will also support Dubai’s vision to expand to new global markets, forge new economic partnerships and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world. The Dubai Chamber of International Trade seeks to cover 30 international markets that are considered important markets for Dubai through promotional projects.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is tasked with launching projects and developing studies on the new future economy, as part of efforts to build the world’s best digital infrastructure and transform Dubai into an international technology hub. With the objective of promoting the interests of technology companies and advancing the role of the digital economy in the emirate, the new chamber will build a network of relationships with local and international tech entrepreneurs and investment funds. It will also help draft legislations in Dubai and the UAE to create a growth-friendly environment for the digital economy.