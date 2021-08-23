'Our Summer Is Culture And Creativity’ Provides Various Programmes, Events In Its Final Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to enrich the cultural scene in the emirate through its 2021 'Our Summer is Culture and Creativity’ summer camp. The fourth and final week of the camp carries a variety of programmes and activities from 22nd - 28th August, completing its integrated series that began on 1st August.

The fourth week of the camp will provide an educational experience in the fields of technology, digital game design, astronomy, puppetry, content creation and filmmaking, preparing healthy dishes, and drawing with threads, among other targeted activities.

At Hatta Public Library, children aged 6 - 12 will learn about COVID-19 precautionary measures as well as enjoy a series of interactive workshops and competitions.

At the Umm Suqeim, Al Mankhool, and Al Safa libraries, children aged 8 - 12 will participate in the 'Mars academy' course that will focus on building and strengthening children's logical thinking skills in anticipation of the UAE's project to explore Mars. The same libraries will provide an introductory course for children aged 11 - 13 on professional programming and how to become creators and developers; and for children aged 10 - 11 on game designing. All courses will be held in English.

In addition, Umm Suqeim library will offer reading stories activities, accompanied by art workshops, whereas Al Mankhool Library will hold a video content production course for children aged 11 - 13, in addition to other workshops on shadow theater and recycling. Children aged 6 - 12 will learn at Al Safa Art and Design Library about child safety in the summer; attend a dinosaur workshop, virtually visit the Emirates Steel Factory, while their mothers attend a dialogue session on the challenges of remote learning and the importance of balancing between professional lives and raising future generations.

At Al Twar Library, children aged 6 - 12 will learn about recycling cans into usable materials to help preserve the environment. A reading of the 'My Cave of Treasures' story from the series 'My Little World' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will take place, accompanied by an interactive art workshop.

Furthermore, Al Rashidiya Library will hold the 'Little Actor' workshop, during which the story 'The Absence of the internet' will be recounted; the 'Beginner Painter' workshop to teach children some easy ways to draw using pencils and wooden colours; and the 'Statistician Omar' programme, which aims to raise statistical awareness for future generations. Children will also enjoy the 'Little Farmer' workshop that will teach them how to farm using simple tools, as well as an English session that will enable children aged three and above to improve their discipline and develop their mental arithmetic skills by using an abacus at both Al Rashidiya and Hor Al Anz libraries.

Hor Al Anz Library will also offer a series of interactive workshops for children aged 6 - 16, during which they will enjoy storytelling, free drawing, screenings of children movies, basic cooking skills, drawing with threads, and making art bottles using disposable glass cans.