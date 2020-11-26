UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pandemic Has Changed Everything', President Khalifa Tells FNC Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

'Pandemic has changed everything', President Khalifa tells FNC session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Addressing members of the Federal National Council, FNC, as he opened the second ordinary session of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the FNC today, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan acknowledged this year's unique circumstances in light of the coronavirus pandemic saying, "You resume your work today in a time full of challenges and regional and international changes."

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also praised the UAE's "exemplary" performance in facing the pandemic and its progressive handling of the plight.

Sheikh Khalifa said that the pandemic has changed "everything" in the daily routine of people and nations, as well as the priorities of governments all around the world.

Following is the speech in full: "My brothers and sisters, FNC members, Today, you will resume the work of your council in a phase full of challenges and regional and international changes.

Since last February, we, along with the rest of the world, have been dealing with the challenges and implications posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has changed everything in the daily routine of people and nations, as well as the priorities of governments worldwide, bringing the world's economy to a near standstill.

In this regard, the UAE's performance in the face of this plight has been exemplary in terms of its level of progress and magnitude. This performance was enhanced and boosted by our will to continue to give. The country has provided medical and relief aid to more than 100 countries worldwide.

It was also strengthened when the country moved forward with its peaceful nuclear programme by operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and also with the it's space programme with the launch of 'Hope Probe' to Mars.

Brothers and sisters, You know that the strategic importance of our region has made its security and stability synonymous with the rest of the world. We have to always adapt our policy to support the foundations of security and stability of our country and region, based on the adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving differences through dialogue. In this context, the Abrahamic Peace Accord came as a tributary of peace that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region to achieve prosperity and progress.

Yes, our performance in facing the pandemic was exemplary and praised by the World Health Organisation, and gained the respect for the countries of the world. However, we must understand that the pandemic has not ended yet and we must continue our work to combat it. I urge all citizens and residents to renew their commitment to preventive measures, and to follow the recommendations of the relevant authorities.

The pandemic has opened up the potential for new developments and opportunities, and we have, accordingly, restructured the government to further enable it to keep pace with the changes, to hasten its decision-making, and to seize more opportunities."

Related Topics

World Nuclear UAE Progress February All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Zardari asks Maulana Fazl to get rid of Nawaz S ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

20 minutes ago

World acknowledging Pakistan economy's resilience ..

8 minutes ago

Argentines file in for Diego Maradona's wake in Bu ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says US Acts Unpredictably, Hard to Make A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.