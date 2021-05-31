'Parent-Friendly Label' initiative for supportive work environment praised

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Parent-Friendly Label (PFL), launched yesterday by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to promote a parent-friendly workplace culture in Abu Dhabi - embodies the key role of institutions and business entities in the emirate to support the efforts made to allow parents to fulfil their role towards their children to the fullest along with their work responsibilities, to enhance the march of building future generations.

Heads of government departments in Abu Dhabi appreciated the efforts of the Authority and the launch of the initiative for a supportive work environment for parents, highlighting the initiative significance in motivating institutions to provide an ideal work environment for employees to enable them to fully fulfil their responsibility towards their children in the early stages of life.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, praised the initiative as a step that confirms Abu Dhabi's interest in community cohesion by building a fertile environment for family members on a sound basis that is compatible with the global changes surrounding them.

He affirmed that no family whose breadwinner, father or mother, can contribute to the development of society without providing the necessary care for their children, especially since work is becoming a life and developmental necessity and that the lack of support and assistance may cause a disruption in the educational path and livelihood of families.

Al Khaili stressed that, in cooperation with the partners in the emirate, the Department of Community Development seeks to launch strategies and policies, implement initiatives and work on setting up committees according to the highest international standards, which all reflect the vision and objectives of our wise leadership in caring for children and their families and working to protect them and support them to enhance their growth and prosperity in a stable working environment that ensures their well-being and development of their skills and capabilities.

For his part, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development praised the role of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in launching innovative initiatives that enhance the joint efforts of the public and private sectors’ establishments under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Chairman of the Authority, noting the objectives of this initiative, which establishes and builds an active and influential generation in society with support and care From parents.

He also expressed the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to support these initiatives.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated," Abu Dhabi Chamber's support to this project is a materialisation to its belief that the stability of the family is a key factor and an engine to building a promising and ambitious generation capable of maintaining the flow of accomplishments.

"The founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was aware, since the early days of the union, to support the Emirati family starting from his belief that the family is the core of the society.

"Today, we continue the legacy with the support of our wise leadership by investing in early childhood to prepare and nurture professional cadres in the future equipped with fine capabilities that can feed the economic power of the country and be on the top of the world indexes in the next fifty years," he added.