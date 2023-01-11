UrduPoint.com

'Pink Caravan' Calls On Riders To Join 11th Pan-UAE Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 01:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) The Higher Organising Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), the annual breast cancer awareness initiative, is calling on all horse-riders interested in joining their 11th yearly nation-wide ride, to register for participation.

The ride, which starts on February 4th, coinciding with World Cancer Day, will travel across all seven emirates, and concludes on 10th February, as they raise awareness for breast cancer.

The committee noted that the yearly gathering of the public and communities across the country, along-side the participation of horse-riders all over the nation, made the pan-UAE campaign organised by Sharjah-based civil society organisation Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) a massive success over the past years, and an enjoyable and important event that was a highlight on the Calendar.

The committee also commented on how the yearly ride was a true example of how all segments of society, including government bodies and institutions, can come together to raise awareness on the importance of early detection, and help to combat cancer and promote a healthy lifestyle for all.

All riders who wish to volunteer should be over 16 years of age and possess sufficient equestrian skills and experience.

As the seven-day tour around the nation covers approximately 20 km every day, riders will be required to clear technical and proficiency tests to ensure their fitness to participate.

The event is open to both male and female riders, and those interested in participating in the eleventh edition of the Pink Caravan Ride, need to register online at https://www.focp.ae/rider-registration and be part of 100 horse riders who will ride across the seven emirates.

