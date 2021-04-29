'Powered by the Community' initiative succeeds in supporting 100 Million Meals campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) The "Powered by the Community" initiative continues to collect donations supporting the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative received wide community engagement from all segments, especially at the academic level, opening doors for all individuals, companies, organisations in the private and public sectors, celebrities, communities, artists, and other groups to launch a mini-campaign through the YallaGive digital platform to motivate employees, friends, relatives, and followers to donate, in support of the campaign.

Powered by the Community, supervised by volunteers from the first batch of graduates of the Hope Makers Development Programme, achieved success just days after its launch due to the dynamic response of the UAE population, and the innovation with which they approach it, such as opening some accounts for charity for the souls of the departed.

Schools are actively launching their campaigns on YallaGive to encourage teachers, students, as well as their families and relatives, to give during Ramadan – the month of generosity, solidarity, and kindness.

A total of 37 schools partook in Powered by the Community, in part affiliated with the GEMS education Group, such as the Westminster school and the Cambridge International School in Dubai, in addition to Al Diyafah High School, Sunmarke School in Dubai, Millennium School in Dubai, and Wesgreen School International School, Al Sadiq Islamic English School, and Al Afaaq English School in Dubai.

Private companies, including small and medium enterprises, are engaging with the Powered by the Community initiative to secure donations for the 100 Million Meals campaign.

UAE-based companies, including the advertising agency Accent Info Media FZ LLC, Health Promotion Student Committee under the umbrella of the Medical Student Association at the United Arab Emirates University, the Middle Eastern software company OpenText, the Emirati company Empower for District Cooling System, as well as 9714 Sport for athletic activities, have succeeded in collecting financial contributions.

Interestingly, 9714 Sport started its campaign on YallaGive, which collected 80 percent of the desired amount and launched a race with the participation of 200 runners of different nationalities and age groups, donating part of the subscription fees to the meals campaign.

Powered by the Community is also supported by public sector institutions in the UAE, including Dubai Customs, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Statistics Center, and Expo 2020 Dubai, were the first to announce participation in this initiative supporting the campaign, in addition to volunteering to invite others to actively contribute.

Powered by the Community was launched through the digital platform YallaGive to facilitate the launch of individual campaigns and invite a wider network to donate efficiently through the website.

The 100 Million Meals campaign is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, which has so far succeeded in achieving its target and raising AED100 million in donations from companies, businessmen, and individuals of the general public, continues to receive contributions through the website www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.