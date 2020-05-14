UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Prayer For Humanity': Lebanese President Marks May 14 A New Start To Reject Causes Of Hatred

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

'Prayer for Humanity': Lebanese President marks May 14 a new start to reject causes of hatred

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for responding to the initiative of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to pray for humanity so that God protects mankind from the threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the National news Agency of Lebanon, NNA, President Michel Aoun said that the call made by the "Higher Committee for Human Fraternity" to dedicate 14th May for prayer, fasting, supplication and charity work, each in its place, according to his religion or belief, falls in the core of the goals of the initiative previously launched and approved by the United Nations General Assembly to establish the "academy of Humanity for Meeting and Dialogue" in Lebanon to contribute to building a human civilization based on acceptance of the others whatever their affiliation and belief are, and on the mutual enrichment by being different, and on the right of diversity as a guarantee.

The President called on the Lebanese on this day, while the public mobilisation have been extended, to participate in the prayer, because it is the shield of believers and non-believer in their longing for the absolute.

President Michel Aoun said, "Let this day be a new start for all of us, to reject the causes of hatred and inconsistency, and the escape from the logic, rationality and the wisdom , so each one puts his differences aside to restore our internal immunity, which enriches our national unity and establishes our peace that protects our homeland, which we sacrificed the most valuable blood of our young people to protect it."

In response to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls to pray for humanity today, 14th May, people of all races, colours, ethnicities, and nationalities stood together in an unprecedented event to pray and supplicate to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guide and inspire scientists find a vaccine.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Immunity Young Guide Lebanon May God Prayer Church Event All From Blood Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s tour to Ireland for T20Is postponed

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Calls for Mobilizing Muslim ..

10 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulatio ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council backs Heroes Of Hope as they ..

16 minutes ago

Percentage of Americans Donating to Charity Hits N ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.