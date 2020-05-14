'Prayer for Humanity': Lebanese President marks May 14 a new start to reject causes of hatred

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for responding to the initiative of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to pray for humanity so that God protects mankind from the threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the National news Agency of Lebanon, NNA, President Michel Aoun said that the call made by the "Higher Committee for Human Fraternity" to dedicate 14th May for prayer, fasting, supplication and charity work, each in its place, according to his religion or belief, falls in the core of the goals of the initiative previously launched and approved by the United Nations General Assembly to establish the "academy of Humanity for Meeting and Dialogue" in Lebanon to contribute to building a human civilization based on acceptance of the others whatever their affiliation and belief are, and on the mutual enrichment by being different, and on the right of diversity as a guarantee.

The President called on the Lebanese on this day, while the public mobilisation have been extended, to participate in the prayer, because it is the shield of believers and non-believer in their longing for the absolute.

President Michel Aoun said, "Let this day be a new start for all of us, to reject the causes of hatred and inconsistency, and the escape from the logic, rationality and the wisdom , so each one puts his differences aside to restore our internal immunity, which enriches our national unity and establishes our peace that protects our homeland, which we sacrificed the most valuable blood of our young people to protect it."

In response to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls to pray for humanity today, 14th May, people of all races, colours, ethnicities, and nationalities stood together in an unprecedented event to pray and supplicate to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guide and inspire scientists find a vaccine.