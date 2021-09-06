(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have welcomed the announcement of the 'Principles of the 50’, saying that the document bodes well for the aspirations to make the UAE a beacon for progress and prosperity and a global role model for sustainable development.

The 'Principles of the 50' was announced today as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, to chart the strategic roadmap for the UAE’s new era of economic, political and social growth.

In their statement today, Their Highnesses the Rulers paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their wise and ambitious vision that has led the UAE to become among the advanced countries of the world."

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said, "The union has been the main element that has united the vision and efforts of all Federal and local institutions and bodies over the years, and the people of the country have rallied around it with belonging, loyalty, and sincerity in word and work to achieve what we all aspire to from a dignified life, prosperity, and progress in all sectors that make the UAE a beacon of progress and prosperity, and an example of the true ideals upon which it was built and established, and it formed our identity that we are so proud of."

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, described the 'Principles of the 50' as a historic turning point that will give a boost to the UAE's ambition to become the world's best economy.

"The 'Principles of the 50' represents a a roadmap for shaping the future.

It will certainly provide a great boost to the UAE's economic, political and developmental endeavours, and further strengthen the country's international relations," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said the 10 principles enshrined in the document will contribute to bolstering the union and enable the UAE to become one of the world's strongest economies.

"The document will help perpetuate the values of tolerance, co-existence and giving, while affirming the UAE as a global destination for the sustainable future," he said.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said, "This rich land has much to say, with 'The Principles of the 50' constituting a roadmap for all the people who live in the UAE, and are founded on the values of tolerance and compassion. We will continue to utilise our strong economy that is powered by humans, who spearhead all our investments in the future, supported by a wide range of scientific and technological solutions, proving once again that our journey of knowledge and technological development will continue."

"The announcement of 'The Principles of the 50' goes to show that the UAE is making swift and major developmental strides towards a new historical era, a step made under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. These principles are the basis of the UAE's strategic direction towards achieving the ultimate goal of providing the highest quality of life for the Emirati people," said H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.