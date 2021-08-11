UrduPoint.com

'Protection Is My Priority' Workshops To Raise Awareness On Domestic Violence

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:45 PM

&#039;Protection is My Priority&#039; workshops to raise awareness on domestic violence

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development is implementing a series of awareness workshops entitled 'Protection is My Priority' to educate families about ways of prevention against domestic violence.

The awareness workshops promote the culture of respect among family members as they represent the cornerstone of any society, enhance the government’s attention to the family members as they are on its top priority agenda and provide them with a safe environment within a healthy community.

The workshops are part of the related to programmes and initiatives of the Family Protection Policy Against Abuse, which was issued by the Cabinet in 2019, and in collaboration with Médecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) Regional Office in the UAE.

Eman Hareb, Director of Social Protection Department at the Ministry, stated that these awareness workshops target adults, young people, women, men and People of Determination.

She added that the workshops highlight protection for these categories against all forms of violence and abuse by raising social awareness about domestic violence and its harmful effects, introducing family members of their rights and duties, as well as the provided services in case any kind of domestic violence.

"The workshops continue until the end of the third quarter of this year, with the participation of MSF mental health professionals, focusing on educating the community about domestic violence and its effects," Hareb noted.

The workshops address several key topics such as types of domestic violence, the motives of domestic violence, psychological, social and economic impacts, and ways to reduce such violence.

