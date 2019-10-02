'Qelada' project for People of Determination participates in Watch & Jewellery Middle East show

UrduPoint.com
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Community Development is participating in the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show in Sharjah with its "Qelada" project, one of its main initiatives to rehabilitate and empower boys and girls of determination, showcasing a new collection of brooches and pins in collaboration with Emirati designer, Maryam Hosni, and Saudi designer, Khulood Arab.

The show, being held between 1st and 5th October, 2019, at the Sharjah Expo, has seen girls of determination create 22 distinctive designs for "Qelada" to produce hundreds of pieces of jewellery.

To date, the girls of determination have participated in 13 exhibitions all over the UAE to market the "Qelada" project, whereas, the Ministry of Community Development markets the products at four outlets, the NOON application, the Dubai Airport Duty-Free and the ministry’s website.

Some 25 girls of determination with intellectual disabilities are working with the "Qelada" project.

Through the project, the girls of determination will showcase their creativity in gemstone-making in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The "Qelada" project has seen significant success in the Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Jewellery Exhibitions last year, as well as the Dubai Bride Show 2019.

The "Qelada" project aims to empower girls of determination by showcasing their talent to the community, enhancing their self-reliance, employing their promising creative abilities in designing distinctive jewellery and showcasing their unique artistic designs to make bracelets, necklaces, brooches and cufflinks.

The project is part of the initiatives of the national policy for empowering the people of determination and one of the new milestones of their ongoing training and empowerment.

