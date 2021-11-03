'QUAD For Sudan' Affirms Stance With People Of Sudan, Supports Aspirations For Democratic And Peaceful Nation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America and the United Kingdom have affirmed their countries' stance with the people of Sudan and emphasise the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation.

The QUAD for Sudan said that the protests of October 30 demonstrated the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to advancing their country’s transition, and we remain committed to helping them achieve these aspirations.

In a joint statement, the four countries endorsed the international community’s serious concern with the situation in Sudan and called for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions. They called upon all parties to strive for cooperation and unity in reaching this critical objective.

"We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency. Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage the effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security of the people of Sudan as a top priority," said the statement.

"The Quad for Sudan also stresses the importance of the commitment to the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement as the foundation for further dialogue about how to restore and uphold a genuine civil-military partnership for the remainder of the transitional period, pending elections. This will help ensure Sudan, reaches political stability and economic recovery so that it is able to continue the transitional period with the support of Sudan’s friends and international partners," concluded the statement.