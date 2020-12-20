UrduPoint.com
'Ramadan Content Market' Postponed To Accommodate Regional, International Clients

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

'Ramadan Content Market' postponed to accommodate regional, international clients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The first edition of "E-Ramadan Content Market", which was set to be launched on 12th January, 2021, has been postponed and will take place on 19th and 20th January, 2021, to accommodate regional and international clients.

"E-Ramadan Content Market", which is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, will virtually showcase a large variety of titles from regional and international producers and distributors, offering buyers an unparalleled opportunity to view the latest media content for the Holy Month of Ramadan and conclude deals, as well as facilitate exclusive media purchases and sales.

In addition, the "Content business Hub", the event matchmaking platform, will allow MEA broadcasters, Video on Demand, Over the Top platforms, and Inflight distributors, to pre-schedule e-meetings with sellers enabling them to acquire content after screening and preparing their selection through the platform.

