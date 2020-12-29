UrduPoint.com
'Reading Knight' Programme Honours 10 SC’s Participants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Sharjah Children (SC), an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has participated in the "Reading Knight" programme, which was organised by the Cultural and Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, coinciding with the celebration of Arabic Language Day.

The number of participants reached 32 children, 10 of whom were crowned as reading knights.

Through such participation, SC aims to instill the value of reading in the hearts of children, love for the Arabic language, and encourage them to develop themselves.

