'Rediscover Abu Dhabi' campaign offers residents new exciting ways to experience the capital this summer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, launched its "Rediscover Abu Dhabi" campaign, which will introduce a diverse range of exciting offers and activations for UAE residents at multiple locations across the emirate throughout the summer.

In line with the safety measures implemented following the Go Safe certification, all certified entities and customer-facing staff will be tested for COVID-19 every 14 days.

"Rediscover Abu Dhabi" is the result of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors within the local tourism industry, and is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to enhance the offerings and tourism experience within the capital, as the emirate gradually reopens its establishments and services. The campaign is working in parallel with Go Safe certification which ensures that hotel establishments are adhering to the strictest hygiene and safety guidelines. More than 95 percent of hotels in Abu Dhabi are currently on track to receive the certification.

Recent sentiment reports noted that 81 percent of residents had originally planned to take international trips during the summer of 2020, but that 93 percent either cancelled or postponed their travel plans, due to the global outbreak of the pandemic.

This presented an ideal opportunity for residents to "rediscover" Abu Dhabi.

"We have worked relentlessly to tackle consumer concerns and prepare Abu Dhabi on every front to safely welcome visitors once again," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Our partners across the private and public sector have been key contributors to this campaign," he added.

The domestic campaign will include a variety of deals and offers across hotels and attractions, as well as the retail and F&B sectors. Recently, Abu Dhabi launched the "Unbox Amazing" campaign, which is part of Abu Dhabi’s summer platform and includes a wide range of exciting offers and experiences within the retail and culinary scenes. Additionally, residents will be able to enjoy all-inclusive packages, such as a hotel stay accompanied by experiences at popular attractions in Abu Dhabi, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and more.

Abu Dhabi has been praised globally for its efforts in managing the pandemic situation and has been cautiously and gradually opening up to visitors. The emirate is expected to announce further openings, activations, and events soon.