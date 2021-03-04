UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Resistance Monument' Tells Story Of Khor Fakkan People’s Epic Heroism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

'Resistance Monument' tells story of Khor Fakkan people’s epic heroism

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The Sharjah Museums Authority is inviting all community members to visit the Resistance Monument in Khor Fakkan, which was built to commemorate the sacrifices and heroism of the people of Khor Fakkan in defending their city against the Portuguese invasion in 1507.

The Resistance Monument was built as per the orders of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The monument, which falls under the umbrella of the Sharjah Museums Authority, stands tall and proud on a mountain peak covering an area of 393 metres. It aims to highlight the city’s history and narrate the story of the people of Khor Fakkan who sacrificed their lives to protect their city during the invasion.

Visitors will indulge in the breath-taking natural scenery of Khor Fakkan from a hall at the monument that is made completely from glass.

The memorial building also features a rest area and a spacious lobby extending across 898 metres and divided into two halls, with the biggest one dedicated to film screenings for up to 40 people.

The second hall at the helmet-shaped building includes an exhibition featuring historical posters and collections that symbolise the 14th-century tools used by the people of Khor Fakkan in their struggle and resistance against the Portuguese invasion.

Other amenities available on-site include lifts, parking lots, restrooms, and wheelchair access ramps.

The Khor Fakkan memorial is an inspirational symbol of heroism, bravery and courage. Serving as a learning centre, the landmark helps people gain insight into the authentic past of the city and encourages them to build on it while heading to the future.

In addition, the monument also serves to commemorate the martyrs, while deepening the values of belonging, loyalty and defending the nation and its identity.

The memorial enriches the knowledge of visitors about the authentic history of Khor Fakkan.

Visitors can learn more about the epic battle between the two sides by watching the "Khor Fakkan 1507" film. Entrance to the Resistance Monument is free throughout the week from 8:00 to 20:00, and from 16:00 to 20:00 on Fridays.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Sharjah Visit All From

Recent Stories

Syrian Arab Red Crescent Head Says Syria Facing 'T ..

10 minutes ago

Canada Tops 2020 Work Destination List, Outrunning ..

10 minutes ago

Quaid-I-Azam University continues to improve globa ..

10 minutes ago

CDA retrieves 250 kanal land during operation

10 minutes ago

KW&SB produces many famous players: MD

13 minutes ago

Germany's Curevac says Novartis to help make Covid ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.