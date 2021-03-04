'Resistance Monument' tells story of Khor Fakkan people’s epic heroism

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The Sharjah Museums Authority is inviting all community members to visit the Resistance Monument in Khor Fakkan, which was built to commemorate the sacrifices and heroism of the people of Khor Fakkan in defending their city against the Portuguese invasion in 1507.

The Resistance Monument was built as per the orders of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The monument, which falls under the umbrella of the Sharjah Museums Authority, stands tall and proud on a mountain peak covering an area of 393 metres. It aims to highlight the city’s history and narrate the story of the people of Khor Fakkan who sacrificed their lives to protect their city during the invasion.

Visitors will indulge in the breath-taking natural scenery of Khor Fakkan from a hall at the monument that is made completely from glass.

The memorial building also features a rest area and a spacious lobby extending across 898 metres and divided into two halls, with the biggest one dedicated to film screenings for up to 40 people.

The second hall at the helmet-shaped building includes an exhibition featuring historical posters and collections that symbolise the 14th-century tools used by the people of Khor Fakkan in their struggle and resistance against the Portuguese invasion.

Other amenities available on-site include lifts, parking lots, restrooms, and wheelchair access ramps.

The Khor Fakkan memorial is an inspirational symbol of heroism, bravery and courage. Serving as a learning centre, the landmark helps people gain insight into the authentic past of the city and encourages them to build on it while heading to the future.

In addition, the monument also serves to commemorate the martyrs, while deepening the values of belonging, loyalty and defending the nation and its identity.

The memorial enriches the knowledge of visitors about the authentic history of Khor Fakkan.

Visitors can learn more about the epic battle between the two sides by watching the "Khor Fakkan 1507" film. Entrance to the Resistance Monument is free throughout the week from 8:00 to 20:00, and from 16:00 to 20:00 on Fridays.