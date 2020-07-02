'Reyadah' household licensing programme exceeds 100 enterprises since launch: DED-Ajman

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Ajman Department of Economic Development, DED-Ajman, has announced that the number of the enterprises affiliated with the "Reyadah" household licensing programme has exceeded 100 since the programme was launched last March.

The most popular enterprises were those for perfume-mixing and filling, the preparation of traditional sweets, and women care and beauty centres.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Department of Planning and Business Development, said, "The Reyadah programme was launched in the 'Year of Preparing for the Next 50 Years' of the UAE to encourage citizens to undertake commercial and professional activities and seek excellence in leadership and free businesses.

"The main feature of this programme is that licensing of economic activities can be undertaken from home for citizens living in the Emirate of Ajman and they are exempt from paying any local fees for three years from the date, the licence is issued. Furthermore, the list of economic activities of the programme are available on the department’s website, whereas some types of economic activities that are not included in such a list are subject to a study and assessment after applying for the approval," he explained.

He noted in this regard that the emirate is keen to instil and sustain an economic environment that is attractive to investors and supports the business sector according to the vision Ajman 2021. The Reyadah programme is an important step in this regard.

Aisha Kajour Al Nuaimi, Director of SME Development Section, emphasised that the Reyadah programme is the first of its kind in the emirate to serve the categories of businessmen and businesswomen wishing to undertake commercial activity from home.

All the enterprises affiliated with the Reyadah programme enjoy the department’s support through automatic membership in the small and medium enterprises and entities programme "Taazez", which supports business pioneers and entrepreneurs with economic consultations and feasibility studies, and training workshops over the year, along with various promotional and marketing initiatives.

Al Nuaimi added that the service is available on the department’s website www.ajmanded.ae and a smart application (ajmanded), as well as at the service centres of Al Hajes Centre, Tawasul Centre, the Information Centre, and EQC Centre, in addition to the department’s offices in Masfoot and Al-Manama.

Household licences are issued in the legal form of a "sole proprietorship" on the pre-condition that business premises are located in the emirate, while the licensee will have the capacity of an owner, a lessee, or a person who is living with one of his/her relatives of the first degree.

Furthermore, the business premises should meet the conditions of public health and safety, must adhere to civil behaviour and must not cause harm to the neighbours and others. Only one licence will be issued to an applicant. Also, anyone applying for a licence through the Reyadah programme is not permitted to procure work permits. Thus is being done to encourage licence owners to undertake the activity directly.