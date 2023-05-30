'Road To COP28' Galvanises Stakeholders In Preparation For COP28

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE, in line with the vision and directives of its wise leadership, has always been keen on adopting policies and initiatives that support and foster climate action, considering them a strategic priority in driving sustainable socio-economic development.

“The UAE Circular Economy Council’s Policies Committee continues its efforts, in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors, to fast-track the full implementation of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031. These include 22 policies focused on four major sectors: sustainable transport, manufacturing, food, and green infrastructure, which will enhance national economy’s growth and competitiveness in accordance with the objectives of the 50,” he added.

This came during the “Road to COP28: Driving Collective Action in the UAE” event, which was hosted by Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, in collaboration with Dubai Chamber, aimed at exploring climate mitigation, adaptation, resilience and finance.

The event, hosted by the High-Level Champions and the Dubai Chamber, supported by the COP28 Presidency, brought together key segments of society to mobilise efforts for inclusive climate progress ahead of the UAE-hosted climate summit.

Al Marri further stated, “COP28, to be hosted by the UAE this year, will serve as a global platform that supports collective action to tackle climate change, reduce carbon footprint, achieve sustainable and comprehensive development, and create a better future for current and future generations. The event will also play a key role in promoting the UAE’s attractiveness for local and international investments in new economy sectors, particularly advanced technology, infrastructure, clean energy, and climate change.”

In her speech at the opening session, Razan Al Mubarak emphasised, “Facing an increasingly precarious future due to climate change and nature loss, it is the role of the High-Level Champions to underscore, on a global level, that comprehensive climate action is an all-of-society mandate. As hosts of COP28, the UAE has a unique opportunity to unite our community in pursuing a net-zero, climate-resilient, and nature-positive future.”

Al Mubarak introduced the “Race to Zero” and the “Race to Resilience” global campaigns, and showcased the 2030 solution pathways and available projects as part of the COP27 Presidency backed Sharm El Sheikh Adaptation Agenda.

The “Road to COP28” event served as a platform for local businesses to understand how they can lead by example, particularly by committing finance, expertise, and resources to mitigation and adaptation projects.

For their part, the High-Level Champions are working closely with regional leaders to drive ambitious climate action, particularly in areas where it is needed most, and where adaptation to the impacts of climate change, such as droughts, floods, rising sea levels, and extreme heat are becoming more prevalent.

The UAE is continuing to strengthen its protected areas, foster sustainable agricultural practices, enhance environmental quality, and implement additional nature-based solutions. This commitment will help further ensure the environmental prosperity and sustainability of the UAE for future generations.

The High-Level Champions highlighted the importance of climate action including in hard-to-abate sectors such as the built environment, particularly relevant for rapidly developing countries such as the UAE.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “We recognise the crucial role businesses play in combating climate change, and remain committed to supporting local companies in achieving their environmental and climate goals. Our focus is on promoting sustainable business practices, encouraging green innovation, and advancing the development of a competitive, low-carbon economy. Through our activities, we will continue to support the drive to establish Dubai as a leading example of a net-zero, climate-resilient business community that is contributing to a better tomorrow.”

As the UAE advances towards a sustainable future, its businesses – ranging from startups to established enterprises – are making significant progress towards net-zero emissions.

The event demonstrated how local organisations are adopting innovative and ambitious solutions to reduce carbon footprints and showcase a strong commitment to sustainability as well as climate resilience.

Industries across the board are enthusiastically reimagining operations, investing in renewable energy, and adopting sustainable practices, thereby setting a regional precedent. This proactive approach not only validates the feasibility of a net-zero future but also highlights the economic opportunities that this green transition can yield.