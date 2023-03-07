UrduPoint.com

'Ruwad' Doubles Ceiling Of Direct Financing By Over 100%

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:15 PM

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 7th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (Ruwad), which is affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, has announced a significant increase in the funding allocated to pilot projects for the current year. The value of the funding has been raised by more than 100 percent, from AED 2.5 million in 2022 to AED 6 million, in order to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of available opportunities and expand their projects in various fields.

This decision aligns with Ruwad's objectives of supporting the citizens of the emirate to enhance their contribution to the national economy. The increase was approved during a meeting of the Foundation's Project Finance Committee, which was attended by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Ruwad and Chairman of the Project Finance Committee, and other members of the committee.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi commended the committee's efforts during 2022 and its role in developing financing mechanisms for small and medium enterprises. He also directed the need for follow-up on faltering projects and conducting standard comparisons with support funds to determine the best practices in this regard. The aim is to help the owners of these projects achieve success and contribute to the economic and cultural renaissance of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE as a whole.

Hamad Al Mahmoud reported that last year, eight commercial projects were financed by the Foundation's direct financing programme with a total value of AED 2,017,000. The projects included various activities such as sports services, fitness clubs, boat rental, technical and vocational training, industry bags, and beauty centers.

These reflect the diversity of orientations among entrepreneurs, their ability to keep up with market needs, and their commitment to serving society in all fields.

During the meeting, Al Mahmoud commended the Project Finance Committee for their efforts and recommendations which have helped to develop work mechanisms and strengthen the committee's role in supporting small and medium enterprise owners. He expressed his commitment to continuing these efforts in the current year and expanding financing opportunities for businesses.

One of the ongoing efforts discussed was the development of tight mechanisms for financing projects through the direct financing programme in collaboration with the Sharjah Islamic Bank. Al Mahmoud presented proposals for implementing activities and allocating a prize for the best project idea among university students. He also suggested designing a financing programme specifically for this category and launching new digital communication platforms, including a podcast channel for the Foundation where successful entrepreneurs can be interviewed and the Foundation's services and initiatives can be presented.

In addition to these initiatives, the meeting also reviewed new funding requests and assessed their economic feasibility. The committee recognised the importance of evaluating project ideas and their economic viability to ensure their sustainability and success. Overall, the meeting emphasised the Foundation's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through various financing programmes and initiatives.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Sharjah Bank Enterprise UAE Dirham March Market All From Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

9 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

30 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

30 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

30 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

25 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.