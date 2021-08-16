(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The horse, "Saahar," born in 2017 and owned by Edward Modrovic, won the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses held in Russia.

The series is continuing its impressive successes in Europe, amidst the distinguished participation of Russian owners, as well as a considerable public presence and widespread media attention.

The event was held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in line with the vision and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote purebred Arabian horses globally.

The race, which took place as part of the first category of races, witnessed the participation of nine purebred Arabian horses, with prizes amounting to €50,000.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President's Cup Series for Arabian Horses, attended the event and crowned the winners.

Mohammed Rashid Al Mansouri, Head of the Political Affairs Section at the UAE Embassy in Russia, Saeed Al Muhairi, Representative of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, and the representative of Russia’s Higher Horse Race Committee were also in attendance.

The race’s organisation was successful and impressive, Al Rahmani said, noting that it received significant media attention.

He also commended the efforts of the Higher Horse Race Committee, as well as Russian horse owners and breeders, and lauded the widespread interaction of the Purebred Arabian Horse Society in Russia.