'Sanad' a gateway to labour market for HCT graduates, says Al Shamsi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The 'Sanad Initiative', launched by the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, in 2017, aims to assist the college’s graduates in obtaining appropriate certificates and entering the labour market, ensuring their readiness to begin their careers, a HCT official noted.

Sanad targets graduates looking for work and employs them in various administrative positions for three to six months, to help them acquire key workplace skills.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Director of the HCT Complex, highlighted the importance of the initiative in supporting the country’s Emiratisation and enabling new graduates to develop their skills and gain experience.

Al Shamsi explained that the initiative is being implemented by a specialist working team to enable new graduates to understand the real working environment and assist them in applying for job opportunities, sending their resumes, preparing for job interviews, as well as conforming their readiness and seriousness to work on contract from three to six months.

Since its launch during the 2017-2018 academic year, the initiative has attracted 214 graduates from nine HCT graduating classes, and 42 are currently employed under fixed contracts at the HCT, while 15 work with temporary contracts.

HCT graduate Moza Al Muhairi, who began working for the HCT Communication Department on a fixed contract after finishing her six-month temporary contract, said that she had acquired useful experiences that qualified her to work as a full-time employee at the department.

Maithaa Al Mutairi, also an HCT graduate, stressed that the initiative increased her chances of finding employment, as she was unable to find work until she joined it, which enabled her to acquire work experience.

In 2019, the Sanad initiative has introduced a new development plan, entitled 'Future Leaders' Pathway', where it seeks to further invest in qualified graduates with a focus on future industries.