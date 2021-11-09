'Scholarships Office' Organises Introductory Meeting For 2,688 Students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Scholarships Office of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has organised a virtual introductory meeting for distinguished students in the twelfth grade, which was attended by more than 2,688 students from public and private schools, in addition to students of the Institute of Applied Technology in Abu Dhabi.

The introductory meeting aims to introduce the students with the terms of the President scholarship for distinguished students, the scholarship programme inside the country, and the meteorological scholarship. It also aims to raise the students’ awareness of the requirements and steps for applying to international universities inside and outside the country.

The meeting included a welcoming speech delivered by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, board Member of the Scholarships Office, during which he affirmed the leadership’s interest in science and education and its keenness to advance it across all fields. He also lauded the continuous follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his care for distinguished students.

Al Dhaheri called on students to exert more effort to achieve the highest academic degrees and be part of the country's developmental path.