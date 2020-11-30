'Seeds of the Union' to be screened by local TV channels on December 2

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) With only two days to go until the UAE’s official 49th National Day event, organisers have released a list of television and online channels where viewers can tune in.

The dramatic performance ‘Seeds of the Union’ will be broadcast live from Abu Dhabi at 6:15 pm on December 2. The show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by visuals portraying themes inspired by UAE history and values.

A host of national tv channels have been confirmed so far as screening what promises to be a mesmerising 40-minute show in multiple languages, including Abu Dhabi TV, Dubai TV, Dubai One (English) and Mathrubhumi (Malayalam).

In addition, viewers will be able to stream the show for free online via the National Day YouTube channel, its official website https://uaenationalday.ae/ and social media channels including Facebook and Instagram on @OfficialUAEND.

The Organising Committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration recently revealed that "Seeds of the Union" will be screened for free at selected VOX Cinema theatres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.