'SeeSharjah' Campaign to turn spotlight on events in Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, kicked off Friday, January 1st, an exciting new campaign to showcase the Emirate’s agenda of attractive events and activities during the new year.

An all-out campaign by Sharjah Events www.sharjahevents.ae titled '#SeeSharjah' promises a bouquet of exciting events and activities spread throughout the year, aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to try all that is new, fun and exciting in the Emirate.

The new campaign #SeeSharjah encourages residents to unleash their natural urge and curiosity to explore and experience various festivals, events and fun activities in the Emirate for which Sharjah has always been known.

The Emirate as always been known as an attractive and fun destination for both residents and visitors. Celebrated as a diverse and exciting destination for the whole family, Sharjah attracts thousands of families and visitors every year who are charmed by its various family festivals, cultural activities, water sports and desert and mountain adventures as well as traditional souks, breathtaking monuments, mosques and museums.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: "Sharjah is a vibrant city buzzing with life. It is rich in history, culture, science and arts, and is known for its various attractions and friendly, all-welcoming environment winning over all those visiting it. Sharjah brings together the past and the present, and envisages the future with the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The Calendar and events agenda of the Emirate next year is full of world-class events and activities, beckoning international tourists and visitors from across the region to explore and experience our beautiful Emirate."

Allay added: "Through this special campaign #SeeSharjah and our new portal for Sharjah Events, we are keen to encourage both UAE residents and international visitors to explore Sharjah, discover its beautiful landmarks, study its rich history, contemplate the beauty of its monuments and enjoy its picturesque physical landscape. Also, we invite everyone to share what they see and love in Sharjah by capturing it in their cameras and phones and sharing with friends and families so they introduce Sharjah to the world in a new light through their own lens.

The #SeeSharjah campaign seeks to turn the spotlight on this diverse landscape of the Emirate and its popular tourist attractions, golden beaches, breathtaking long coastline and strategic location, encouraging residents and visitors to explore and experience Sharjah. The Sharjah Events Agenda 2021 showcases all events, activities, conferences, festivals and exhibitions that have been lined up throughout 2021.

Coinciding with the launch of #SeeSharjah campaign on January 1, an exciting new contest is also being unveiled, with the aim of encouraging everyone to explore Sharjah, rediscover its landmarks, experience its rich history and civilisation and capture it all in their cameras and smartphones to share online with the campaign hashtag.

Each period within the competition offers different categories, which will be announced through social networking sites of the campaign, in order to focus on all regions of the Emirate and capture the most beautiful pictures of its stunning landscape and its cultural, urban and historical attractions. There will be a winner in each category. At the conclusion of the competition, the winning images or videos will be collected in each category. The audience's vote will determine the best video or image that deserves to win the #SeeSharjah competition.

The other activities of the campaign include the distribution of attractive frames in various locations in Sharjah city and Khorfakkan to promote the #SeeSharjah campaign and encourage people to photograph themselves with these frames and share them through their social media accounts with the campaign hashtag. The best pictures taken with these unique frames will win attractive prizes and tagged by the campaign in order to generate more awareness about Sharjah and its various attractions.

To shine the spotlight on Sharjah in all its rich diversity, the campaign is also planning to shoot short films of influential figures and influencers from various walks of life following their work and activities on a given day. These unconventional films will see popular figures and influencers in the Emirate take the audience on a tour as they go about their day-to-day work and activities. The unusual experience will help the audiences learn about the new developments, attractions and all that is going on in the Emirate.