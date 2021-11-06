UrduPoint.com

'SEHA' Is Formally Accredited By American Nursing Credentialing Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Corporate Nursing Division at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has been formally accredited by the American Nursing Credentialing Centre (ANCC) for its excellence as a provider of Nursing Continuous Professional Development (NCPD) activities.

ANCC as a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA) one of the largest and most prestigious international bodies that grant accreditations in the nursing professional development field.

The certificate of excellence was awarded to the nursing division at SEHA by the ANCC after an in-depth preparation and evaluation process during which the ANCC reviewed SEHA’s policies and procedures to determine the quality and excellence of all its Nursing Continuous Professional Development Activities, in addition to benchmarking SEHA against high-ranking American nursing organisations.

Speaking about the accolade, Dr. Tarek Fathey, SEHA's Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We strongly value our nursing staff who are a key pillar of the healthcare system and fundamental to delivering excellent patient care. Every day, they showcase consistent strength and compassion through communicating with patients and their loved ones, as well as displaying quality medical expertise. Receiving this prestigious accreditation from the ANCC is an important recognition that showcases SEHA’s excellence locally and internationally.

This would not have been possible without the non-stop dedication and compassion from our nursing team."

Dr. Fathey also added that SEHA prides itself on continuously training and developing its nursing staff, as well as the future nursing generation in the UAE, so they are fully equipped to perform their practical duties and responsibilities to the highest international standards.

Obtaining this accreditation is in line SEHA’s priorities to equip nurses with the knowledge and skills needed to improve patient care. Aysha Ali Al Mahri, Group Chief Nursing Officer at SEHA, said, "Receiving this prestigious award is an important achievement that enhances nursing excellence and patient outcomes while providing a safe and positive work environment at SEHA. This achievement highlights how important it is to us, at SEHA, to provide continuous development, based on quality and international best practice, particularly for our nursing staff."

According to Al Mahri, ANCC’s accreditation will significantly raise the level of classification of health services in the UAE and sustainably promote excellence in nursing and healthcare.

Al Mahri also added that nursing staff need to complete a certain number of credited hours to develop their skills and maintain the specialty certification from the ANCC, helping motivate nurses to continue to improve their own professional skills on a regular basis.

