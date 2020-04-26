UrduPoint.com
'Sharjah Economic' Intensifies Inspection Campaigns During Ramadan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

'Sharjah Economic' intensifies inspection campaigns during Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, intensified its inspection campaigns of economic establishments during the Holy Month of Ramadan to protect consumers and ensure the provision of the finest services to citizens and residents in Sharjah.

SEDD aims to guarantee that all economic establishments in Sharjah are committed to its rules and regulations. This is done by supervising their actions, ensuring they provide the best services to customers, guaranteeing the provision of good and safe products that meet all terms and conditions, and stopping violators in the markets.

Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, stated that the department has intensified the campaigns and inspection tours in the markets, which included a number of major stores, to introduce merchants and sellers to the necessity of posting lists that clarify prices of products, and provide advice and guidance on the importance of adhering to law.

He pointed out that the Primary goal of these campaigns and inspection tours is to safeguard the markets and the products offered. They also aim to ensure conformity of the items with the approved specifications, in order to guarantee the safety of consumers in Sharjah's markets.

