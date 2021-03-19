'Sharjah Heritage Days' starts tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) begins tomorrow, Saturday, in the Heart of Sharjah’s heritage area, with over 500 events and activities offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about and experience the vibrant foods, clothing, handicrafts, dances and traditions of the UAE and the world.

Themed 'Cultural heritage gathers us', and organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) , the largest and longest celebration of local and global cultures in the UAE and the region brings together 29 countries, with the Republic of Montenegro being celebrated as Guest of Honour, and Kazakhstan as Special Guest.

The three-week festival from March 20 – April 10 will be open to visitors from 4 pm – 10 pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

Other participating nations include Belarus, Macedonia, Bashkortostan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, Yemen, Egypt, Italy, Spain, France, Sudan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Algeria, Syria, Kenya, Tunisia, Netherlands, Mauritania, Iraq and India.

The Higher Committee has announced that 28 precautionary measures are in place to safeguard the health and safety of visitors and participants. Amongst these are two entry and exit gates equipped with thermal detectors, social distancing signs and posters, availability of masks and sanitisers, and daily sterilisation of the various venues.

The World Heritage village will undergo 30-minute sterilisation after each activity. Visitor entry is limited to 3,000 on weekdays and 6,000 during the weekend.

To faciliate visitors’ experience, organisers have allocated 490 parking spaces behind Sharjah Theater for Performing Arts, and Al Zahraa Mosque; and in front of Al Arsa Market, and the Cultural Heritage Activities Centre – Al Bait Al Gharbi. Valet parking service will be available at Al Arsa Market and Sharjah Art Theatre.