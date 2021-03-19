UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sharjah Heritage Days' Starts Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

'Sharjah Heritage Days' starts tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) begins tomorrow, Saturday, in the Heart of Sharjah’s heritage area, with over 500 events and activities offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about and experience the vibrant foods, clothing, handicrafts, dances and traditions of the UAE and the world.

Themed 'Cultural heritage gathers us', and organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) , the largest and longest celebration of local and global cultures in the UAE and the region brings together 29 countries, with the Republic of Montenegro being celebrated as Guest of Honour, and Kazakhstan as Special Guest.

The three-week festival from March 20 – April 10 will be open to visitors from 4 pm – 10 pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

Other participating nations include Belarus, Macedonia, Bashkortostan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, Yemen, Egypt, Italy, Spain, France, Sudan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Algeria, Syria, Kenya, Tunisia, Netherlands, Mauritania, Iraq and India.

The Higher Committee has announced that 28 precautionary measures are in place to safeguard the health and safety of visitors and participants. Amongst these are two entry and exit gates equipped with thermal detectors, social distancing signs and posters, availability of masks and sanitisers, and daily sterilisation of the various venues.

The World Heritage village will undergo 30-minute sterilisation after each activity. Visitor entry is limited to 3,000 on weekdays and 6,000 during the weekend.

To faciliate visitors’ experience, organisers have allocated 490 parking spaces behind Sharjah Theater for Performing Arts, and Al Zahraa Mosque; and in front of Al Arsa Market, and the Cultural Heritage Activities Centre – Al Bait Al Gharbi. Valet parking service will be available at Al Arsa Market and Sharjah Art Theatre.

Related Topics

India World Syria Palestine Egypt Yemen Iraq France UAE Kuwait Oman Sharjah Spain Algeria Italy Bahrain Bulgaria Belarus Tajikistan Tunisia Saudi Arabia Sudan Kazakhstan Kenya Lebanon Maldives Macedonia Mauritania Morocco Netherlands March April Market From

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

1 hour ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

3 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

4 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

4 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.