'Sharjah Innovates' Features Four Khor Fakkan Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) As part of the "UAE Innovates 2023" events, the Khor Fakkan branch of the Social Services Department (SSD) had an exhibit at the "Sharjah Innovates" show, which was put on by the Parents' Council in Khor Fakkan.

The director of the department's branch, Ahmed Nasser, said four projects were presented as part of the participation, including "Living Lab," "Mishwar Service," "Intaj Smart Site," and "Social Studies," all of which are intended to help the department deliver better services to its clients.

According to Ahmed Nasser, the public may see the results of the projects over the course of two days at the Khor Fakkan Exhibition Centre.

The "Social Studies" initiative is data input, analysis, and direct extraction from social research results-oriented electronic software.

Seniors and the elderly who are childless and/or otherwise isolated in the emirate of Sharjah are eligible for the "Mishwar service." The service makes it easy for customers to take care of mundane tasks like scheduling doctor's visits and other necessary appointments, as well as fun activities, by using either the convenient mobile app or the toll-free hotline.

The "Intaj Smart Shop" initiative is a platform for the novel online distribution of goods made by Intaj Centre members with their own home production initiatives.

