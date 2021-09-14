UrduPoint.com

'Sharjah Memory' Highlights Senior Citizens Contributions

Tue 14th September 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) More than 3000 senior citizens benefiting from the elderly services in Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) and branches, are invited to participate in the "Sharjah Memory" competition, launched by SSSD supporting and assisting senior citizens.

Kholoud Al Ali, Director of Elderly Services, stated that the goal is to revive the path of senior citizens in Sharjah, by shedding light on their experiences, professions and traditional crafts that they practiced during their lifetime to be memoralised in Sharjah. All entries must be 60 years and over.

Al Ali added that those who wish to participate must be 60 years old and fill out the online application, answering the questions, then filling out the competition form by the 15th of September. The Department of Institutional Performance in SSSD, selects the profiles to be published on Instagram. The participant who gets 2000 likes or more wins the first place, those who have 1500 likes will win the second place, and those who have 1000 likes will win the third place. In total, 15 participants will be selected whereas 5 winners will be selected for each position.

More Stories From Middle East

