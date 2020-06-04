UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sharjah Public Works' Completes Two Service Projects In Al Riq Residential Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

'Sharjah Public Works' completes two service projects in Al Riq residential area

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has completed two public service projects including a mosque and a public park in Al Riq Residential Area.

Chairman of SDPW Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi stressed that the implementation of the project comes within the framework of the SDPW's endeavours to provide the necessary service facilities for the residents of Dibba Al Hisn and to contribute to driving economic growth and encouraging commercial activities as well providing the appropriate environment for them.

Director of SPWD Mohammed bin Yarouf explained that the mosque, which is built on an area of 330 square metres, can accommodate about 800 worshippers.

The mosque has a 13-metre high minaret and includes ablution area for both men and women, facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as car parks.

The area of the public park is 25,000 square metres with playgrounds, green areas, walking path and other facilities to serve the families of Al Riq residential Area.

Related Topics

Sharjah Car Women Mosque

Recent Stories

Protests in Washington Continue for 6th Day As 3 M ..

9 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Suspended After Attacking A ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues ..

9 minutes ago

Keel Laying Of 1St Milgem Class Corvette For Pakis ..

19 minutes ago

High-Level Russia-Belarus Union State Talks to Be ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into 'Neglect of ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.