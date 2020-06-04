'Sharjah Public Works' completes two service projects in Al Riq residential area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has completed two public service projects including a mosque and a public park in Al Riq Residential Area.

Chairman of SDPW Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi stressed that the implementation of the project comes within the framework of the SDPW's endeavours to provide the necessary service facilities for the residents of Dibba Al Hisn and to contribute to driving economic growth and encouraging commercial activities as well providing the appropriate environment for them.

Director of SPWD Mohammed bin Yarouf explained that the mosque, which is built on an area of 330 square metres, can accommodate about 800 worshippers.

The mosque has a 13-metre high minaret and includes ablution area for both men and women, facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as car parks.

The area of the public park is 25,000 square metres with playgrounds, green areas, walking path and other facilities to serve the families of Al Riq residential Area.