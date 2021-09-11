'Sharjah Week’ In Russia Highlights Cooperation Opportunities Between Industrial Establishments In Both Countries

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) The activities of the "Sharjah Week in Russia" held during the visit of Sharjah's trade mission to Russia are currently underway.

The mission is headed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC).

The mission recently held the Sharjah-Russia Business Forum under the title "Cooperation Opportunities between Industrial Companies", to strengthen cooperation between Russian export companies and their counterparts in Sharjah.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, and Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of Russia-UAE Business Council.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Muhammad Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Chamber for the Member Services Sector, Director of the Sharjah Exports Development Centre; Lamia Abdul Rahman Al Jasmi, Senior Executive of National Industries Development, and from the Russian side, Sorin Oganisovich Vardanyan, Vice President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry for International Relations, in addition to several officials in the Chambers of Commerce and official economic bodies, and representatives of major Russian companies and Emirati businessmen participating in the mission.

At the forum’s opening, Sergey Gorkov stressed the importance of this mission in strengthening economic cooperation relations between Russia and the UAE.

He pointed to the ongoing coordination between the two friendly countries, especially in agriculture, advanced technology, and tourism.

This would enhance the volume of non-oil trade exchange, which amounted to approximately US$2.5 billion at the end of 2020, he noted.

Gorkov commended the efforts exerted by the Sharjah Chamber in organising this forum, which is an essential opportunity for representatives of the business community from both countries to hold direct meetings. It helps identify new areas and opportunities for cooperation, build investment partnerships, and conclude commercial deals in vital sectors.

Al Owais said, "The forum reflects a sincere desire from both sides to continue the work and direct communication between the business communities of the two countries and discuss ways to establish new partnerships.

Al Owais shed light on the role of the Sharjah Chamber in supporting these relations, underlining that it spares no effort to spur the private sector to participate in the economic events taking place in the two countries.

The chamber also provides all possible facilities for businessmen to introduce the local business community, which contributes to increasing the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two countries, he added.

Al Owais invited Russian businessmen and investors to visit Sharjah to explore the investment opportunities available and learn closely about the qualities of its investment environment that have succeeded in becoming a competitive destination for investors worldwide.

He added, "Sophisticated infrastructure and modern and flexible legislative laws that protect capital and economic investments characterise the Emirate of Sharjah, apart from its vital location as a global trade hub providing access to all regional and global markets."

Also, the cities and regions in the emirate are witnessing a civilised renaissance and distinguished tourism projects, thanks to the economic diversification policy adopted by the emirate, in addition to preparing for the fourth industrial revolution and the era of artificial intelligence.

Vardanyan said, "The Emirate of Sharjah receives particular attention from the Russian business community. It is also one of the important destinations the Moscow Chamber seeks to penetrate its markets thanks to its diverse investment environment, as well as its encouraging commercial and economic climate."

Lamia Abdul Rahman Al Jasmi reviewed the services and facilities provided by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre and its various programmes targeting Russian exporting companies.

She also made a presentation on elements of investment and the advantages offered by the Emirate of Sharjah for foreign investors and businessmen.

The forum concluded with bilateral business meetings between Sharjah businessmen with their counterparts from the Russian side.