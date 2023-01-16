'Sharrai' Application Witnesses Huge Demand For Car Sales

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The smart “Sharrai” platform and application, launched by the Asset Management Sector of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah in 2021, has witnessed widespread demand by users.

The application was designed for users to buy and sell new and used cars, according to the best set technical and technological standards.

Mohammed bin Essa, Executive Director of the Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company, said, “The Sharrai platform and application provides buyers access to more than 5,306 used cars for sale.

The application conveniently connects and allows communication between both local and international shoppers looking to purchase vehicles with new and used car dealers. Meeting the vast needs of the market, shoppers can choose from a variety of preferred different types, models, and specifications of vehicle before effortlessly purchasing their perfect car.”

