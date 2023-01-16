UrduPoint.com

'Sharrai' Application Witnesses Huge Demand For Car Sales

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:30 PM

&#039;Sharrai&#039; application witnesses huge demand for car sales

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The smart “Sharrai” platform and application, launched by the Asset Management Sector of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah in 2021, has witnessed widespread demand by users.

The application was designed for users to buy and sell new and used cars, according to the best set technical and technological standards.

Mohammed bin Essa, Executive Director of the Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company, said, “The Sharrai platform and application provides buyers access to more than 5,306 used cars for sale.

The application conveniently connects and allows communication between both local and international shoppers looking to purchase vehicles with new and used car dealers. Meeting the vast needs of the market, shoppers can choose from a variety of preferred different types, models, and specifications of vehicle before effortlessly purchasing their perfect car.”

Related Topics

Company Sharjah Vehicles Vehicle Car Sale Buy Market From Government Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

53 seconds ago
 China condoles over loss of lives in Nepal plane c ..

China condoles over loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers' Talks Scheduled fo ..

Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers' Talks Scheduled for Jan 17 Postponed to Later Da ..

7 minutes ago
 Borthwick 'delighted' at Jones landing Australia j ..

Borthwick 'delighted' at Jones landing Australia job

7 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz to Visit Japan in March for Talks ..

Germany's Scholz to Visit Japan in March for Talks With Prime Minister - Reports

7 minutes ago
 PPP leader terms party's success in LG polls 'vict ..

PPP leader terms party's success in LG polls 'victory of people'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.