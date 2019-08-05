UrduPoint.com
'Social Sector Youth Council' Launches In Abu Dhabi

Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The Department of Community Development has launched the 'Social Sector Youth Council', a platform for the youth in the social sector in Abu Dhabi, aimed to take note of the innovative ideas produced by young individuals and empowering their development.

The launch came during the Youth Circle discussions organised by the social development sector under the title "Our Youth...Our core", in line with the upcoming International Youth Day, and with the participation of leaders across social entities, and members in youth councils from social entities.

Dr. Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Acting Under-Secretary of the DCD, said, "The discussion is in line with the social sector's move towards opening new horizons for young people to contribute effectively to enhancing the society’s quality of life via listening to their views and aspirations, and identifying the various challenges facing them."

He added, "It also supports the efforts of the Government of the UAE to enable youth and promote their development.

"

Dr. Al Neyadi also touched upon a number of issues related to the quality of life Survey - Abu Dhabi 2018, and the activities of the department in cooperation with partners, in terms of initiatives that contribute to finding sustainable, ideal social solutions to overcome social challenges, as well as to promote positive aspects of the outcome of the questionnaire.

Social Youth Council member and coordinator, Mawza Eisa Al-Ali, praised the launch of the council as a development platform qualifying youth to become future leaders, in addition to giving young people the tools to enable them to highlight their potential.

Al-Ali said, "We thank the leaders in the social sector, which works to consolidate participation and work within one team. This is reflected in the formation of the Social Council, which includes youth of various capabilities willing to give to and serve society."

