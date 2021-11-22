'Some Fatalities', Over 20 Injured After SUV Speeds Into Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city's livestream and the cellphones of onlookers, Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said some‌ people had been killed but would not give an exact number. A person was in custody, he said, but did not give any indication of motive.

Fire Chief Steven Howard said 11 adults and 12 children were injured and transported to hospitals by his department. It was unknown how many others injured were taken to hospitals by others.

Police also had custody of the vehicle, Thompson said. The investigation was ongoing.