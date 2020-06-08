'Superhero Campaign' sees remarkable participation of talented students, says Diabetes Friends

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The decisive stages of the competitions of the "Superhero Campaign", held by the Friends of Diabetes Association, one of the health-promoting organisations under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, showed a remarkable increase in the skilled students in various categories of the contest.

The presence of such students was something that sparked off this year’s competition and consolidated the position of the campaign as a perfect platform for attracting talented and creative students.

Organised in 20 public and private schools in Sharjah and central region in cooperation with the Ministry of education and Sharjah Education Council and with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Superhero Campaign comprises various categories, including the best awareness video about diabetes, the best theatrical text about diabetes and health, and the superhero character design contest.

Each school will nominate students to participate in the three competitions and send their work via the internet. A jury will then announce the winners through the association’s smart platforms.

The association underlined that all the events have been organised remotely in safe and innovative ways, while ensuring the full commitment to the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the UAE. It also pointed out that it has communicated with the participating schools to explain the mechanism of the contests and to finalise the video profiles of the competitors and the design contest in a short time.

"The works and achievements of the participating schools in the first and second episodes have been arranged, while the number of competitors in all contests has reached 200," the association added.

Khawla Al-Haj, Head of the Friends of Diabetes Association, commented, "The Superhero Campaign has achieved remarkable results, especially with the increase in the number of the participating schools alongside a better understanding of students about diabetes prevention and their qualitative innovations.

"This year, the campaign has managed successfully to turn the challenges into opportunities, thanks to Sharjah’s digital infrastructure which has been remarkably upgraded over the past years, as a forward-looking vision to help empower future governments."