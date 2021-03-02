'Suqia UAE' a great supporter of UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, has said that the Arabian Water Day is an opportunity to highlight the noble efforts of providing clean and safe water to those in need worldwide.

He also noted that it is an opportunity to remember the impact and pioneering achievements in humanitarian work by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

On the occasion of Arabian Water Day 2021, Al Tayer said that Sheikh Zayed's quality initiatives improved the lives of millions around the world. They also laid the foundation for the principles followed by the UAE's wise leadership to consolidate the UAE’s stature as one of the most volunteering, and benevolent countries in the world.

"Suqia UAE, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is a great supporter of the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work. This is through initiatives and projects launched in collaboration with authorities and concerned organisations locally and globally to help communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution," he added.

"Since its establishment, Suqia UAE has positively impacted more than 13 million individuals in 36 countries worldwide. This is by implementing more than 1,000 sustainable water projects globally. Moreover, Suqia UAE organises the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award with prize total money of US$1 million to find sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity using renewable energy.

"The award enhances the UAE’s role as a platform for innovation, a destination for innovators, and an incubator for creative minds from all over the world. Suqia UAE achieves this by encouraging companies, research centres, individuals and innovators from around the world to find sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity using renewable energy," said Al Tayer.