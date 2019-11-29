UrduPoint.com
'Thanks To Our Martyrs' Sacrifices, UAE Will Continue To Live In Glory': Mohammed Al Bowardi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

'Thanks to our martyrs' sacrifices, UAE will continue to live in glory': Mohammed Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said that the Commemoration Day is a glorious occasion for the nation to recall the ultimate sacrifices made by the Emirati heroes on the defense lines in protection of their nation's national gains.

In the following statement on the Commemoration Day to the 'Nation Shield', Al Bowardi said, " 'And reckon not those who are killed in Allah´s way as dead; nay, they are alive (and) are provided sustenance from their Lord.' Allah Most Great has spoken the truth. On the occasion of the Commemoration Day, the UAE recalls the sacrifices of our sons on the battlefronts as a source of pride and inspiration for the UAE, leadership and people.

"On this memorable day, we address the mothers of our martyrs in the most solemn and respectful words, saying that the UAE is our mother and you're the mothers of Emirati sons. From you the UAE is being gracefully re-born, and thanks to your sacrifices the nation will continue to live in glory and honour.

"Martyrs' mothers will continue to be the best mentors for the nation. We will continue to be proud of and grateful to their patience and ultimate sacrifices.

"The souls of martyrs will remain immortal in Paradise and their sacrifices will continue to enlighten our path. Thanks to their heroic deeds, our nation will continue to survive and our history will continue to be gloriously written and narrated by generations to come."

