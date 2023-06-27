Open Menu

'Thaydah Athbah' Crowned Winner Of Al Wathba Stallions Cup For Arabian Horses In UK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Arabian horses in UK

WINDSOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) The racehorse, ''Thaydah Athbah'' of Athbah Racing won the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for purebred Arabian horses, a 1.6 kilometre race with a prize money of £4,000.
The race took place on Monday at the Royal Windsor Racecourse in London, under the sponsorship of the 15th edition of the H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.
The festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders around the world and encourage them to increase their interest in purebred Arabian horses, in line with the festival's strategy.


Thaydah Athbah, ridden by Tadhg O'shea and trained by Phil Collington, triumphed by a margin of nine and a half lengths.
The four-year-old mare recorded the second victory of her career, beating "Victoria," of James Owen Racing Club and trained by James Owen and ridden by Kieran O'Neill, which came in second place.
The champion (Sire - Af Albahar) completed the race in 1:54:25 minutes.
The Arabian Racing Organisation welcomed the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, the second of eight races sponsored by the H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival which also includes the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup (Gr 3PA), with its prize increasing to £20,000 this year.

