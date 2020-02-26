UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'The National' Wins Google Innovation Grant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:15 PM

'The National' wins Google innovation grant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) 'The National', the English-language news outlet based in Abu Dhabi, has been selected by the Google News Initiative as one of the first winners of Google’s GNI middle East Innovation Challenge. The GNI Middle East Innovation Challenge is a programme that will fund a set of projects across the region that inject new ideas into the news industry.

As part of the prestigious award, The National will be developing a new voice service with funding from Google. Both entities see voice spoken content as becoming more important for consumers today and in the future. Titled ‘Voice in the Middle East’, the project will allow the news site to deliver high-quality news service in voice format in both English and Arabic. The project which is currently in development, is expected to be launched later in 2020.

Mina Al-Oraibi, The National Editor-in-Chief, said, "The National is excited to be supported by Google on what we see as an important mission to bring high-quality news to larger Arabic speaking audiences in innovative ways.

"

"As device proliferation grows, listening to content is becoming more important. News organisations such as The National have an important part to play in ensuring that high quality news is distributed and accessible to all," Al-Oraibi added.

Google’s Joyce Baz, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for the Middle East, said, "We’re pleased with the first round of the Google News Initiative Challenge in the Middle East and Africa, an initiative to help foster digital innovation in the news industry. We received diverse project applications from news publishers and startups who submitted new ideas to enhance reader engagement and explore new business models. We congratulate the team at The National for putting forward a successful digital news project and look forward for kicking off the next round in 2020."

Since its relaunch in 2017, The National has grown its readership significantly across the UAE and the world. The news outlet now reaches an audience of over five million people a month who seek the latest news and analysis on the Middle East and beyond.

Related Topics

Africa World Google Business UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East SITE 2017 2020 All From Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to come down very soon

6 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis get help from frien ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat discloses her whereabouts

17 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 off to stupendous start on digital pl ..

23 minutes ago

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

33 minutes ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.