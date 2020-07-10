'Together We Are Good' expands its health care support for those suffering chronic illnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 9th July 2020 (WAM) - The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme has expanded its health support initiative to enable Abu Dhabi residents affected by the current health and economic situation to access medical treatment for chronic illness.

Launched in coordination with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, this initiative is the latest in ‘Together We Are Good’s healthcare pillar, one of the programme’s four key areas of support, which has already used ‘Together We Are Good’ funds to provide education support, high-quality food supplies, as well as basic needs support to those residents affected by the recent challenges.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme first introduced its health support programme in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Company – Daman to offer medical support to residents of Abu Dhabi who hold Daman basic policies and suffer from chronic illness, providing funding for medical consultation and essential medication supplies for four months This latest healthcare initiative sees Ma’an collaborate with leading private medical organisation in Abu Dhabi, VPS Healthcare, to offer support to those who suffer chronic illnesses and who are not only covered by Daman medical insurance. The initiative will support residents with other valid health insurance who have reached their existing medical coverage limits.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme will cover people who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma or other lung diseases. VPS Healthcare will provide patient consultation and nursing part of their CSR commitment to the ‘Together We Are Good" programme.

In addition, VPS Healthcare will provide: physician consultations; dedicated helplines at its call centres to set up appointments and pharmacy orders; a dedicated route to process and track patients; plus a dedicated follow-up process for patients as needed.

Wherever possible, VPS will provide transportation for patients to bring them to and from the appointments.

To apply, residents can call 800 3088 to set up an appointment at one of the following VPS Healthcare locations: Burjeel Hospital, Medeor 24X7 Abu Dhabi, LLH Hospital Abu Dhabi, LLH Hospital Al Ain, Medeor 24x7 Al Ain, Lifecare Hospital in Musaffah, Lifecare Hospital Baniyas and Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre Tarif. Once a visit is arranged, medication or other healthcare needs will be provided based on the initial consultation.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, added: "The health and wellbeing of Abu Dhabi residents is still critical, and there are vulnerable people that need help. We are delighted to be building on our previous health support initiative, and this additional medical assistance will provide comfort and help to even more affected residents in Abu Dhabi.

"For another leading private healthcare provider to step forward and contribute medicines, testing facilities and consultancy services to residents with chronic illnesses is further proof of the unity and togetherness of people in Abu Dhabi. This example of social cohesion and support will make a real difference to many people and I would like to offer my sincere thanks to VPS Healthcare on behalf of the ‘Together We Are Good’ team at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an."

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, said: "We are honored work with Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, to contribute towards the national effort to beat COVID-19 so that patients can receive the care that they need during this difficult time. One of the challenges many people may face during the coronavirus pandemic is access to necessary medications. Unfortunately, these decisions can have devastating consequences and may lead to hospitalisations and expensive procedures."

This initiative will help ensure that all patients can get essential medications to help safeguard good health and wellbeing and we commend Ma’an for their care and compassion for all residents of Abu Dhabi," added Dr. Shamsheer.

Omran Al Khoori, President - business Development at VPS Healthcare, added: "Patients with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. The pandemic has left them in a precarious position. We are proud to be collaborating with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to help support patients in need. The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is a great example of how the public and private sectors are working together during this unprecedented global public health emergency. Thanks to Ma’an’s support, patients will not have to wait for the pandemic to pass before getting the medications they need."

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges. To date, the funds contributed have been used to provide additional relief to the health sector and food packages to those in quarantine.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.