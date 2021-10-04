'UAE Ambitious Goal Of National Industrial Strategy Is To Become A Regional And Global Hub For Future Industries', Sultan Al Jaber Tells 85th IEC General Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, opened the 85th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in Dubai on Sunday, together with the IEC President Dr Yinbiao Shu. The event takes place between 3rd and 7th October.

Held under the theme of "Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution by Standardisation", the 85th General Meeting is the first to be held in the UAE as well as the wider middle East region. The hybrid event also represents the first in-person attendance by members of the IEC since their 2019 General Meeting in China, underlining the UAE’s ability to safely host large-scale, international events despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic.

The IEC General Meeting will consist of a number of notable sessions and programs. They include: academy & Capacity Building Day 2021, which discusses best practice and case studies from a range of countries under the title "2022 and beyond – The New Normal"; the 27th NC Presidents’ Forum, which will discuss topics such as the new IEC strategy for the next years; the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum; Workshop for Industrialising Countries; and various workshops and events in the Young Professionals Program.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighted how the IEC General Meeting coincides with both the launch of the World Expo and the UAE’s bold plans for its own industrial sector, which were recently laid out in the landmark "Projects of the 50" initiative.

He said, "In line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, we have developed a comprehensive national strategy for industry and technology. This strategy seeks to shape the future and is the largest and most comprehensive vision for industrial development in the UAE."

Dr. Al Jaber continued, "The key elements of this strategy include: stimulating priority industries, enhancing industry’s national in-country value, developing future industries and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP. The national standardisation and metrology system is a key supporter and essential part of this advanced strategy – the ambitious goal of which is for the UAE to become a regional and global hub for future industries."

He added, "The theme of this edition of the General Meeting is ‘Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution by Standardisation’, and it reflects the extent to which qualitative development in production, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and quality infrastructure are interconnected – and how critical each of them is to maximising industrial productivity, facilitating trade, ensuring consumer safety and environmental protection, and supporting our national economies."

He was also keen to shine a spotlight on the IEC’s Young Professionals Program, which is being held as an integral part of the General Meeting. He expressed his hope that the young Emirati professionals taking part in its sessions will help apply key lessons from the field of standardisation and conformity assessment with the latest developments in future industries, electrical and electronic technologies and ICT.

"As part of our preparations for the future, we also seek to advance the talents and capacities of the younger generations and build future leaders in quality infrastructure. The Young Professionals Program will help the new generation of innovators and specialists build an international network. I take this chance to acknowledge the youth who are participating in this program, and I commend the eight young Emiratis who have now graduated from it.

"

Also speaking at the launch of the General Meeting was IEC President, Dr. Yinbiao Shu. He underlined both the potential of the Fourth Industrial revolution and the role that standards and certification play in the technological transformation of countries such as the UAE. "Industry 4.0 is fueled by new technologies that offer intelligence, automation and a new level of efficiency. Advanced technologies such as the internet of Things, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence make it possible to collect, share and analyse huge volumes of data. As a result, the insights gained through deploying these technologies help to improve processes, systems and services as well as ensure their non-stop reliability.

He added, "In order to fully secure the benefits of Industry 4.0, standards are needed. Standards define the requirements for the safety, performance and interoperability of technology. They ensure that machines can communicate across architecture domains and geographical boundaries. And as the boundaries separating the physical and digital environments begin to merge, standards safeguard our infrastructure against cyber-attacks. To fully benefit from standardisation, testing and certification is indispensable. It is the role of conformity assessment to guarantee that systems and products comply with our standards."

During his remarks, Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology, confirmed that the UAE has long been a champion of standardisation as a means of elevating the industrial sector’s global competitiveness. "This year marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the IEC, firstly through the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology and now with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Our ministry, I’m proud to say, remains the only IECEE-recognised certification body in the region, while the Dubai Central Laboratory is the only certified testing laboratory."

He added, "In that time, more than 70,000 national certifications have been issued, helping the UAE’s industrial sector gain credibility on the global stage. The development of local certification capabilities has led to accelerated industrial development and expanded export opportunities for manufacturers in the UAE. We have long understood the importance of IEC’s work, and as we embark on a new chapter of our industrial growth, we count on it, and other international entities, to ensure that our industries are internationally compliant and our products safe and efficient to use."

The IEC provides a global institutional framework that encourages global cooperation between 172 countries (89 members and 83 affiliates) and more than 20,000 technical experts, who come together to discuss, shape and enhance the field of standards, specifications and certifications in electrical and electronic devices and systems.

The IEC is the leading international body in this area, working on the development of international standards and administering four Conformity Assessment Systems that cover the safety and efficiency of electrical and electronic consumer products, explosive environments, renewable energy generation and manufacturing in electronics, aviation, car manufacturing, as well as cyber security. The members of each system commit to mutually accept the conformity assessment certificates of all other participating members.