UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'UAE Endeavouring For Peace And Love To Prevail In The World,' Says Emirati Scholar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

'UAE endeavouring for peace and love to prevail in the world,' says Emirati scholar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) Dr Mohammed Matar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said that the UAE is endeavouring for peace and love to prevail in the world.

"The UAE has translated words into action by announcing the peace accord with Israel in exchange for suspending the annexation of swathes of the Palestinian territories and implementing the two-state solution according to relevant international laws and the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as permitting Muslims to pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and promote peace in the entire region," the UAE scholar added during a virtual seminar organised by Australia's Darul-Fatwa (High Islamic Council of Australia) in association with the World Muslim Communities Council today.

"The Prophet's migration will remain an indelible message of peace and stability relayed by islam to the entire world," he added, during the seminar which was titled "The Migration of Prophet Muhammad", and attended by 200 representatives of 20 countries from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Related Topics

World Australia Exchange Israel UAE Salem Mosque Muslim From Asia Arab Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

4 minutes ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

4 minutes ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

51 minutes ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

51 minutes ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan signing agreements with other countries f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.