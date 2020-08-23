'UAE endeavouring for peace and love to prevail in the world,' says Emirati scholar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) Dr Mohammed Matar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said that the UAE is endeavouring for peace and love to prevail in the world.

"The UAE has translated words into action by announcing the peace accord with Israel in exchange for suspending the annexation of swathes of the Palestinian territories and implementing the two-state solution according to relevant international laws and the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as permitting Muslims to pray in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and promote peace in the entire region," the UAE scholar added during a virtual seminar organised by Australia's Darul-Fatwa (High Islamic Council of Australia) in association with the World Muslim Communities Council today.

"The Prophet's migration will remain an indelible message of peace and stability relayed by islam to the entire world," he added, during the seminar which was titled "The Migration of Prophet Muhammad", and attended by 200 representatives of 20 countries from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.