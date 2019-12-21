'UAE FA Retreat' launches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Transitional Committee of the UAE Football Association, today announced the launch of the 'UAE FA Retreat' initiative.

The initiative aims to plan for the Association's next stages by taking advantage of the local and international sports expertise to form an integrated, holistic strategy for the future of football in the United Arab Emirates.

Expert interaction, consideration of opinions by decision-makers, athletes and the media are part of the initiative's aims, which also seeks to involve all members of society in studying suggestions and raising recommendations to develop the work of the UAE Football Association during the upcoming period.

Establishing the proper foundations for the implementation of the desired goals with regards to refereeing, clubs' performance, national teams, the organisation of the local championships and the participation in world-level tournaments, are also among the initiative's objectives.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid said, "The 'UAE FA Retreat' initiative represents one of the very first initiatives of the transitional committee work plan."

"It aims to provide a platform of interaction as a pathway to all ideas and proposals in the purpose of improving the journey of sports excellence in the country," he added.

Sheikh Rashid explained that the tasks of this new initiative include setting general policy, strategic development plans and future directions of the UAE FA.

Communicating with government and private sectors, local and young talents to discuss the future aspirations for Emirati football and identifying challenges are among the various tasks embedded within the initiative, he continued.

Setting up operational plans supporting the Association's strategy, as well as a periodical agent for its events and programmes, are also among part of the initiative.

"Our aim in the first phase is to benefit from the local expertise and leadership that have given a great deal to Emirati sports," Sheikh Rashid said. The unique strategic retreat will see a group of experts and decision-makers come together to discuss methodologies in developing an unconventional operational system, he continued.

This system will be based on a societal partnership, to create a qualitative transition in the performance of Emirati football in the short, medium, and long terms, the Chairman continued.

The retreat will see the participation of leading and well-known personnel who have contributed to the development of Emirati football and its achievements to explore ways to improve administrative organisms and modernise legislation and laws that support sports excellence.

An expanded meeting will be organised consisting of various segments of society - from sporting bodies and institutions, governmental and private entities, athletes and media, fan groups, followers, officials in clubs and many Emirati football stars and former members of the Football Association. The meeting participants will study opportunities available and develop a mechanism to employ sports potentials and promising talents and open new horizons for young individuals to contribute effectively to the development of the sports system in the country.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid assured that the development of Emirati football is a national responsibility of all members of society.

All efforts must be unified to upgrade the sports sector in the UAE to keep pace with the successes and achievements in various economic, tourism and scientific industries, he stressed.

The UAE Football Association’s Transitional Committee also announced the launch of an interactive online platform that adopts modern technology to provide an opportunity for those wishing to contribute in supporting the Association's efforts. Individuals can send their suggestions and future visions for Emirati football, discussing proposed plans, implemented strategies and next steps, in addition to submitting innovative ideas and "outside the box" solutions for the UAE Football Association.

These initiatives mainly aim to enable the transitional committee to listen to all the views of those involved in Emirati football, study proposals and recommendations and employ the outputs of the meetings and translate them in preparing the future strategy for the Football Association in the short, medium and long terms.