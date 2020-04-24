'UAE Volunteers' campaign launches two hotlines to support community members through virtual volunteering

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 22nd April 2020 (WAM) - The National Campaign "UAE Volunteers" launched two hotlines to communicate with the members of the community through the virtual volunteering giving the opportunities for both Emiratis and residents to promote social participation, cooperation and solidarity as part of the national efforts to fight the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID 19.

The campaign announced the launch of two new hotlines to give remote volunteers the opportunity to participate in the "We Are Your Family Phone Initiative" through the which allows volunteers to communicate with senior Emiratis, respond to their calls and inquiries, as they are the most vulnerable group exposed to danger, and the second hotline is the "Mental Health Hotline"), which provides valuable counselling services through psychiatrists and social counsellors volunteers to give counselling services for any individual who may be subjected to psychological or social pressures.

On this occasion, Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development and official spokesperson of the "UAE Volunteers" Campaign, stated that enriching community responsibility and volunteering among community members requires mobilizing all energies and efforts and employing flexible solutions that keep pace with community development to interact between different institutions and individuals, especially under the current circumstances, this is reflected in strengthening of community cohesion and cohesion."

She said: "We continue to open more communication channels with the members of the community and support all individuals wishing to participate in the field or virtual volunteering and also support all UAE nationals and residents at their homes in the mental health field. We therefore specified two hotlines "We are Your Family" and "Mental Health" to have a direct and positive impact and atmosphere at home, among all the family members and reflecting affirming the principle of community cohesion and coherence in the community at large."

Tahlak said that the "We are Your Family Phone Initiative" is a volunteering community initiative through communication and interaction and phone calls with senior Emiratis; provided for those volunteers who are registered in the national volunteering and senior Emiratis platform to identify the needs of senior Emiratis and satisfy their requirements through the Ministry of Community Development in partnership with different authorities."

She stated that the "We are Your Family Phone Initiative" achieves social convergence in the current health situations and conditions, identifies the different needs of senior Emiratis and seeks to satisfy their requirements, through the Ministry of Community Development or partnership with other authorities, noting that the initiative has other encouraging goals such as gathering different generations together to benefit from the experiences of senior Emiratis, promote volunteering spirit and community services, instill noble values among the members of society, as well as being a volunteering social humanitarian gesture that breaks daily routine and isolation in the current social distancing situation.

Mental Health Hotline Initiative The official spokesperson of UAE Volunteers campaign called psychiatrists and social counsellors of different nationalities residing in the UAE to register as volunteers to achieve the goals and objectives of the "Mental Health Hotline Initiative", an initiative offered for free 24/7 to support those seeking help. The service will be operated by Mental Health Volunteers who will work remotely anywhere and anytime with a computer and a secure internet connection.

Hessa Tahlak elaborated that the campaign provided volunteering opportunities for those categories who fulfill the conditions of specialization and experience to give a national and social supporting role for field efforts and promote mental health for members of the community through the hotline service. The initiative is a proactive and interactive hotline meaning that the volunteers are fully responsible for receiving calls targeting vulnerable groups in need of support especially most people impacted by COVID19 pandemic after getting the required training to provide the service; The volunteer must listen accurately to identify the needs of such people and their mental health conditions.

First Time Virtual Volunteering It is worth mentioning that in addition to traditional field volunteering, the "UAE Volunteers" Campaign provides virtual remote volunteering through various opportunities for different members of the community, enabling them to contribute to the campaign by providing their own expertise and skills from home and anywhere, to keep them safe.

The volunteers.ae platform can be reached at: www.volunteers.ae, or by calling 800 - VOLAE (80086523), or e-mailing: info@volunteers.ae, for inquiries, or to browse the platform's various volunteering opportunities, advantages and services that support volunteers and volunteering in the UAE.