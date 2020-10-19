'UAE Warriors Arabia' to kick-start in January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The organising committee of the UAE Warriors today announced the launch of the "UAE Warriors Arabia" - the Arab version of the professional mixed martial arts organisation- effective January, 2021, with the objective of nurturing Arab talent and ensuring Arab flavour in the international version of the championship which has so far convened 13 successful editions and is currently gearing up for the 14th on November 27.

Fouad Darwish, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE Warriors, who is also the Director General of Palms Sports, the sponsor of the organisation, said: "Following the impressive success of the UAE Warriors in becoming one of the key mixed martial arts events all over the world by attracting universal stars from around the world, it's high time now to organise the Arab version of the Championship in order to nurture more Arab talent and help them attain top-notch rankings in this international sport."

Darwish made the remarks at a news conference at the Jiu-Jitsu Circuit here today where he underlined the values of peace and tolerance embraced by the UAE under the directives and support of the UAE leadership.

"The UAE is welcoming all Arab mixed martial arts champs and will never spare any efforts to organise such events in the best possible professional way in order to help promote this sport across all Arab nations," he said, adding that the organising committee is allocating lucrative awards to the Arab version of the championship which will be confined to Arab warriors only.

"However, Arab Warriors will be allowed to participate as well in the international version of the championship along with the Arab one. That day will come soon when we will see both versions held on the same day in the UAE. The organisation of the latest version in Dubai does not mean that it will be held in the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai only, as we are mulling over the possibility of promoting the championship across all emirates, including Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah."

The successes made by the UFC in Abu Dhabi are a source of pride and inspiration for UAE Warriors, he added, indicating that two championships are aimed to ensure Abu Dhabi will become a global hub for mixed martial arts.

"Under its wise leadership, the UAE continues to provide unlimited support for its nationals and residents as well as for all the citizens of friendly and sisterly nations under all circumstances.

By so doing, the UAE proves that achieving successes and making history is not a coincidence, but it's rather the fruits of hard works, dedication and devotion, which are all values that ensure an advanced positon for the UAE across all global competitiveness rankings where the nation is leading a large number of advanced European nations."

He added that the UAE has been and will remain a symbol of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance. It goes without saying that sport is the universal language of peace through which peoples and cultures can co-exist with each other.

A professional mixed martial arts organisation and television content provider based in Abu Dhabi, UAE Warriors so far convened 13 editions where over 220 warriors from 42 Arab and foreign nationalities participated. The championship served as a springboard for Arab warriors to shine globally and compete in international sports events, such as UFC and Bellator, setting models to be copied for Arab sportsmen to emulate and advance to world rankings.

"Under the directives of the Senior Management of the organisation led by Abdulmonim Al Hashemi, we are pleased to launch UAE Warriors Arabia during which we are looking for nurturing talent of various Arab nationalities from different parts of the world who are gifted enough to excel and reach top positions in the mixed martial arts," Darwish added.

Established in 2012, UAE Warriors has cultivated an international reputation amongst industry leaders and fans alike through the consistent delivery of action-packed match ups and top-tier production. Conceptualized as a platform for local and international fighters to showcase their combat skills and entertain audiences across the globe, UAE Warriors has to date realised 13 events. Relaunched in January 2019 under the revamped management of Palms Sports, the unprecedented success attained in terms of both production and fan engagement resulted in the evolution of the brand to encompass and proudly represent the nation as a whole. Palms Sports is now actively establishing partnerships and associations in preparation for the upcoming series of events and inevitable growth of the brand.