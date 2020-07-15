'UAE’s wise leadership is committed to developing young people’s skills to enhance their international role’: Shamma Al Mazrui

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, AYC, asserted that the UAE’s wise leadership is committed to supporting the youth in all fields by implementing a world-leading approach in empowering young people and helping them develop skills to enhance their international role and contribute, alongside their international peers, in driving sustainable development and prosperity across all communities, achieving progress, and forecasting a better future for humanity as a whole.

Commenting on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020, Al Mazrui added, "The youth skills ecosystem is a cornerstone of any plans to upskill the youth and make sure they are on the same pace as the rapid developments taking place around the world, particularly in light of the current situation and the challenges the world is now up against, which call on us to set a clear foundation to help the youth develop several skills to enhance their resilience in the job market of the future."

"The UAE prides itself on its world-leading experience; the country is committed to supporting and empowering young people with the necessary skills and methods to enhance their international role and enable them to be the UAE’s voice around the world," she added. "This was made evident when groups of young Emiratis joined meetings of the United Nations’ General Assembly, as well as through the UAE United Nations Youth Delegates Programme, where young people can present their views regarding various global issues, share their skills and knowledge with young people from around the world, and discuss youth-centric issues with decision makers and world leaders."

Al Mazrui noted that the UAE plays a pivotal role in the region, chiefly through the Arab Youth Centre, which operates in accordance to advanced procedures and a forward-thinking vision to transfer the UAE’s experience in upskilling the youth around the region and equipping them with the proficiencies they need for the future.

"The world around us is changing rapidly," the Minister of State for Youth Affairs said. "This compels us to collaborate more with all relevant authorities in the UAE and countries around the world. For our part, we are committed to being major contributors in developing young people’s skills not only in the UAE but around the region and the world, in order to take advantage of the capabilities of young people and enhancing their awareness and knowledge."

"With that in mind, we are working to create the ideal environment, launching various initiatives and programmes to develop young people’s skills and allow them to earn additional skills in every sector," she went on. "These initiatives include Emirates Youth Professional school, which offers a unique experience blending knowledge and practical experiences, led by experts and professionals whose experience and skills can teach and inspire young people to pursue their dreams and explore their talent. Emirates Youth Summer academy is another such initiative, allowing young people to optimise the use of their time."

"As we celebrate World Youth Skills Day, young people should be more agile and prepared by developing their skills to meet current and future demands," Al Mazrui concluded.

"The future of the youth is the future of all countries and peoples around the world. They are our most valuable asset and through them, we can achieve development and prosperity in every sector."