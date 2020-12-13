(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "The announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, relating to the UAE Unified Tourism Identity strategy is an exciting and significant milestone, which elevates the country's reputation as a unique and diverse travel destination."

He added that the country's seven emirates are "Joining forces to leverage our combined value proposition, and working hand in hand with our partners, innovators, the creative industry and our nation's youth, we look forward to further raising the UAE's global tourism profile.

DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to fostering an environment where Emiratis, alongside our stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, feel empowered to contribute to the enrichment of our tourism offerings, through direct involvement in the creation of valuable opportunities and experiences. Together, we will work towards our collective goal of continuous progression within the tourism sector."