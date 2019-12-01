UrduPoint.com
'Union Is Main Identity That Citizens Are Proud Of', Says RAK Ruler On National Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

'Union is main identity that citizens are proud of', says RAK Ruler on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the UAE is a leading model of cooperation and solidarity among citizens through the Union’s experience, which the country is celebrating during its 48th anniversary.

The Union is the main identity that citizens are proud of, Sheikh Saud added, stressing that the development and prosperity achieved by the union of the seven Emirates confirms the importance of this journey, which is one of the most successful Federal experiences.

Sheikh Saud’s speech, which was published in the 'Nation Shield' magazine on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day, is as follows: "The UAE is a leading model of cooperation and solidarity between brothers through the Union’s experience, which we are celebrating during its 48th anniversary. The Union is the main identity that all citizens are proud of, and they are proud of being part of a strong union that is confidently moving forward towards a bright future. The overall development and prosperity achieved, in light of the union of the seven emirates, confirms the importance of this journey, which is an example to follow in the region and the entire world, as one of the most successful federation experiences.

"The UAE’s strategy that focusses on human development, which was promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Founders of the Union, has prioritised Emirati citizens and made them the foundation of all the major steps taken by the country.

"We, the UAE government and people, are confidently moving forward to make the UAE an advanced country, through protecting our human, social and economic achievements and exerting all our efforts to achieve overall development. We are looking forward to more successes.

"On the anniversary of our Union, I congratulate my brothers, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people."

