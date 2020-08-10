UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Union Properties' Completes Debt Restructuring With 'Emirates NBD'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

'Union Properties' completes debt restructuring with 'Emirates NBD'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Union Properties today announced that it has successfully reached an agreement with Emirates NBD for the full restructuring of its outstanding AED946 million debt with the bank along with payment of the initial amount as per the new terms.

This agreement with Emirates NBD, as the main creditor of Union Properties, will substantially improve the debt profile of the Group. As a result, Union Properties will have a significant reduction of its installments as compared to the situation prior to this debt restructuring and better repayment terms which will improve the cash flow position of the company.

Commenting on the successful debt restructuring, Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, Chairman of Union Properties, said, "Restructuring our outstanding debt with Emirates NBD was our number one priority.

This is now done. With better cash flow and the support of our main creditor, we can from this day exclusively focus on the development of our activities and projects.

"This is a strong sign of confidence from our banking partner and an important milestone for our Group. We have efficiently dealt with legacy issues and are now fully geared for a new growth chapter in our history, which will improve our commitment to the banks and enhance the confidence of our shareholders."

Related Topics

Company Bank From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SG ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

2 minutes ago

Reforms suggested to save three trillion rupees an ..

52 minutes ago

Frustrated and disappointed but we shouldn't be me ..

59 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Says Ready for Long-Term ..

54 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Hold Talks in Minsk on Presidential ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.