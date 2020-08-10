'Union Properties' completes debt restructuring with 'Emirates NBD'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Union Properties today announced that it has successfully reached an agreement with Emirates NBD for the full restructuring of its outstanding AED946 million debt with the bank along with payment of the initial amount as per the new terms.

This agreement with Emirates NBD, as the main creditor of Union Properties, will substantially improve the debt profile of the Group. As a result, Union Properties will have a significant reduction of its installments as compared to the situation prior to this debt restructuring and better repayment terms which will improve the cash flow position of the company.

Commenting on the successful debt restructuring, Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, Chairman of Union Properties, said, "Restructuring our outstanding debt with Emirates NBD was our number one priority.

This is now done. With better cash flow and the support of our main creditor, we can from this day exclusively focus on the development of our activities and projects.

"This is a strong sign of confidence from our banking partner and an important milestone for our Group. We have efficiently dealt with legacy issues and are now fully geared for a new growth chapter in our history, which will improve our commitment to the banks and enhance the confidence of our shareholders."