DELMA, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said the UAE's human capital is the cornerstone and mainstay of the national development drive and the nation's big bet to deliver the future, reaffirming the paramount importance of the human capital to the UAE leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE, since its establishment, has been directing its main attention to developing its human resources out of a solid belief in their key role in enabling the nation to attain its achievements and ambitious goals in line with the visionary vision of late Sheikh Zayed," Sheikh Hamdan said in a visual communication with a number of participants in the National Experts Programme who have recently visited Delma Island. The visitors sought to explore the island's archeological and tourist potential and get firsthand knowledge of its service and public utilities while visiting a number of the Emirati households living there.

The National Experts Programme was officially launched in January 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to train and mentor 21 pre-selected young Emiratis to the highest level to become future experts across a range of disciplines well aligned with the country’s national priorities.

"The launch of the Experts Programme in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is aimed at developing a diverse base of young Emiratis to work for accelerating the development drive across various sectors.

"Such programmes prove in no uncertain way that the UAE is progressing on the right path toward empowering its nationals and equipping them with advanced knowledge and skills, " Sheikh Hamdan said.

He called for laying special focus on developing the pearl sector thanks to its central importance to the people of the region, noting that Delma has been a centre of pearl trading for long years and many of Delma people relied on it as their source of income.

The programme includes engaging the locals in developing the tourism and other service sectors in the island to ensure sustainable development for its people.