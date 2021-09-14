'Vantage Point Sharjah' To Take Place On September 18

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Art Foundation's annual photography initiative, Vantage Point Sharjah, returns for its 9th edition this September with an exhibition featuring works by 53 photographers from 30 countries, selected from an open call that received more than 500 submissions in four categories: Conceptual, Experimental, Photojournalism and Documentary, and Staged Photography.

Since its launch in 2013, Vantage Point Sharjah has focused on a variety of themes including ‘Self-Portraiture’, ‘Performance’ and ‘Architecture and Urban Landscape’. The wide range of work presented in this year’s exhibition showcases the unique and limitless possibilities of photography as a medium.

Through their lens, the photographers explore the world around them, drawing from personal experiences and narratives, as well as their cultural, political and environmental conditions. Some works reveal intimate portraits of family life and memories, while others reflect on the often troubled history and politics of their homeland. Together, the nearly 200 images on view present an evocative and inspiring insight into the life and concerns of individuals from around the world.

Accompanying this year’s edition is a series of dynamic learning programmes focused on photography for children and families as well as youth and adults.

Workshops for children and families teach skills such as setting up a home studio, best practices for smartphone photography and how to use a green screen. Participants will document their world in lessons on portraiture, wildlife photography and more.

Youth and adults can develop skills in digital and analog photography, and then apply them in workshops on photojournalism, portraiture, and documenting our built and natural world. The learning programme will also offer public talks by artists and journalists For the 2021 iteration, the Foundation is awarding a prize to one photographer in each category, selected by a jury consisting of Ammar Al Attar (artist), Sham Enbashi (photographer and architect), M'hammed Kilito (photographer) and Alia Al Shamsi (author and artist). The winners will be announced on the exhibition's opening day, September 18.

The exhibition will be open to public from 19th September from 9:00am to 9:00pm, Saturday to Thursday; and 4.00pm to 9.00pm on Friday. Admission is free; however, advance booking is required on Sharjah Art Foundation's website.